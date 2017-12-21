Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Engagement Photos Are Works Of Art

They're officially engaged! The newest royal couple sealed their betrothal with three stunning engagement photos released on December 21. Kensington Palace tweeted the photos this morning. So far, the palace has released three photos, all of them taken at Frogmore House in Windsor earlier this week. The third photo is actually a "candid" shot, though it looks pretty professional to us.
"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement," the Kensington Palace Twitter account wrote. The photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, a New York-based photographer known for his work with celebrities.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement.
As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.
All the photos show the couple in a somewhat intimate light — Markle and Harry, though as glamorous as ever, look as if they're sitting next to a wood-burning fire, sipping tea. (Royals can be casual, too!)
Markle and Harry announced their engagement in late November, sharing the news via the Prince of Wales' Twitter. Their wedding is actually fast approaching; the two will be married on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel. After announcing their engagement, the couple gave a video interview, their first public interview as a couple. In the interview, Markle described how the actual question went down. According to her, the whole event was fairly casual.
"It was a cozy night. We were roasting chicken," Markle said of the proposal. "It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee... I could barely let [him] finish proposing! I said, 'Can I say yes now?'"
The two met on a blind date, a difficult feat for a royal prince to pull off. Nevertheless, the two hit it off, and shortly afterwards, Markle joined Harry for a camping trip in Botswana.
"I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly — it was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned," Harry said in the interview. "This beautiful woman literally tripped and fell into my life."
He added that she's very good at handling all this "royal" stuff. "I fell into her life, and the fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she’ll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it," he said.
Now, how do we get these photos made into wallpaper?
