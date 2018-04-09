Here's What Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Want As A Wedding Present

Registering for wedding gifts might be one of the most exciting things about getting married. Don’t get us wrong, it doesn’t beat getting to spend the rest of your life with the person you love and cherish or even sharing cake with those closest to you, but it’s definitely up there. A wedding gift registry allows you to request the items you’d never buy for yourself and ask for home goods you’ve been needing ever since you moved out of your parents’ house but still haven't gotten around to buying. However, if you’re someone who already has everything they need, like say, the Prince of Wales, a wedding registry is neither exciting nor necessary. That is why, ahead of their May wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to request charitable donations en lieu of gifts.
As with every other royal wedding-related announcement, this morning, Kensington Palace used Twitter to address Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's gift registry. Instead of asking for a Vitamix or a set of Brooklinen sheets, the royal couple is asking their guests and admirers to give to charity. They even chose seven specific organizations they would like royal wedding donations to be made to. The charities include CHIVA (Children's HIV Association), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty's Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfer Against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation U.K.
The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018
This decision to ask for charitable donations instead of wedding presents isn't just a matter of "What do you buy the couple that has everything?" As a member of the Royal family, Prince Harry has long been dedicated to humanitarian causes. No doubt influenced by his mother Princess Diana's work, he has devoted much of his life to helping people, especially children, affected by HIV/AIDS and educating people around the world about the disease. For their very first public appearance after becoming engaged, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Terrence Higgins Trust's World AIDS Day charity fair, so clearly it's an cause near and dear to both of their hearts.
Even before she had any involvement with the Royal family, Meghan Markle was very involved in philanthropy and activism, and she's especially focused on issues like gender equality. She worked as a women's rights advocate for the United Nations. With their shared passion for so many different causes and issues, it makes total sense that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would opt for choosing a few of their favorite charities over some Waterford Crystal from Harrods. Plus, they probably already have all the crystal they'd ever want.
