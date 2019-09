Is This The Most Comfortable Bedding Material?

In a nutshell, long staple cotton means that the fabric is created from strands of fibers between 1.125 and 1.25 inches in length, and can be spun into stronger yarns. "It's like making a braid: You'll create a long and consistent braid with longer strands of grass. If you try to make one with short and stubby pieces, the braids will poke out and it will be coarse," says Fulop. "Long staples will result in a much better final, soft and supple product."