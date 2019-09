Here's What Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Want As A Wedding Present

Registering for wedding gifts might be one of the most exciting things about getting married. Don’t get us wrong, it doesn’t beat getting to spend the rest of your life with the person you love and cherish or even sharing cake with those closest to you , but it’s definitely up there. A wedding gift registry allows you to request the items you’d never buy for yourself and ask for home goods you’ve been needing ever since you moved out of your parents’ house but still haven't gotten around to buying. However, if you’re someone who already has everything they need, like say, the Prince of Wales, a wedding registry is neither exciting nor necessary. That is why, ahead of their May wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to request charitable donations en lieu of gifts.