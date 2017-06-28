Putting together a wedding registry takes careful deliberation: You have to pick out products that will be essential to your married home, while balancing personal preferences with your S.O.'s. And, you need to make sure that not all of the items are big splurges that will make your guests resentful.
It's also important to not get carried away with fancy items that look great on paper, but will only be used a limited number of times: As pretty as that expensive crystal bowl looks, it will probably spend a lot of time tucked away in your kitchen cabinet.
There's a plethora of practical household items that may not be that extravagant-looking, but crucial to your day-to-day living needs. To help you get started on the right foot as a newlywed, we've asked Jennifer Spector, brand director at Zola — a millennial-focused wedding planning and registry website — to pick out the most overlooked household tools and decor products that should make the top of your list.