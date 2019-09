Amanda Peet can't help but steal every Togetherness scene she shows up in — and not just because Peet is doing some of her best work ever. Her character, Tina — whom the actress calls a "tragic train wreck" — is also almost always the most selfish person in the room, which means she hijacks whatever is happening and makes it about herself.Take the first episode of the show's second season , which premiered on February 21. Tina, her sister Michelle (Melanie Lynskey), and her brother-in-law Brett (Mark Duplass) are in New Orleans visiting Brett's best friend Alex (Steve Zissis) on his very first film set. Tina and Alex had a major falling out at the end of season one, and she's trying to fix things. She buys Alex a hugely cumbersome antique ship compass and presents it to him at his birthday dinner. Tina is more than miffed when Alex doesn't seem to appreciate the sentimental (or actual) value of the gift. Ultimately, she ends up lugging the clunky thing around town — as if to underscore the effort she's putting into the on-the-rocks relationship and highlight how she's under-appreciated.And then there's the moment in the second episode when, still trying to mend fences with Alex, Tina surfaces at his surprise welcome home party, hosted at Michelle and Brett's house. Not only is she late enough to almost ruin everything, she also ends up fighting with Alex and crashing her car, spoiling the return within hours of his arrival.Still, there's real goodness in Tina — her sincerity, her vulnerability — that makes it almost impossible not to root for her, particularly as Togetherness winds its way toward the end of its sophomore season and we see the character come to some stark realizations about what she really wants from life. Peet rang us up to talk about her character and I — as a Togetherness superfan — geeked out digging into it all with her."I think she’s going through a midlife crisis in season two, which is to say she realizes she’s not 21 years old any more and considers whether or not she might want to become a mother. The shift is about to take place now. I think she starts to feel successful at looking at [Michelle and Brett’s] kids. That’s the shift, I think.""When your approach to life is that facile and you’re not aware of it, I think when you become aware of it later in life, it’s like a 50 car pile up: It can happen all at once that you feel like you want to take root somewhere or with someone and that you want to care about something more than you care about yourself.I’m a mom, and I remember when I first had Frankie [her 9-year-old daughter with David Benioff] and some of my friends were becoming moms at the same time, and some people said to me: 'Doesn’t it just put everything in perspective?' And I was like, No. [Laughs] I’m still really competitive and ambitious and really petty. So I appreciate the way the Duplasses [Mark and Jay, who executive produce Togetherness] talk about parenting and family and midlife. It’s an accurate perception, for me."[Speaking of parenting and family, at this point Peet had to step away from the conversation because her son was being dropped off by his nanny. Apologizing profusely, she said she needed to get him a bottle and would call me back in three minutes. She did — right on schedule.]