"I feel like I’m getting better writing than a lot of movie stars. I think part of it is being on TV — it’s less star-driven. HBO hired Mark and Jay to deliver their vision. They don’t need to stuff the show with a bunch of stars in order to do that: They want Mark and Jay.HBO is amazing that way...I know Game of Thrones gets a bad rap for being misogynistic. But the truth is, there [were] more Emmy-nominated actresses on that show [in 2015] than on any other show. And I always say, as long as I’m playing a character who advances the plot, if I take off my clothes while I do it...I’ll take it." [Ed. note: Peet's husband, David Benioff, is one of the executive producers on GoT.]""Yeah, I mean, I think no one could argue that the female roles on Game of Thrones are ancillary. That’s just something you can’t say about Game of Thrones. And I’m very proud of that fact. And I’m proud of Emilia [Clarke] and Lena [Headey]. It shouldn’t be under-emphasized. It’s a hugely popular show, and the roles for women on that show are a huge part of that.""I feel uncomfortable right now." [Laughs]"No, I feel uncomfortable with my husband. We did an intervention. I asked for video of him — of Kit [Harington] on the set. I told David he can’t be on a funeral pyre and he has to be speaking. And I didn’t get that video. I’m hoping and praying."