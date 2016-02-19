The fact that Tina and Alex are both at stalled intersections of life is not subtle — but it does make for plenty of tension, especially when you pair their inability to move forward with all the ways in which Michelle and Brett have stagnated. Across the eight episodes of season one, Alex falls for Tina and she shuts him down, again and again; Brett takes his lack of professional fulfillment out on Michelle, who is in the meantime falling for another, more attentive man.



But Togetherness becomes truly seductive when it begins exploring the hairline fractures at the foundation of all these relationships. It peers into the places where we people fail one another or withhold forgiveness. It prods the fissures that appear when we hurt those we love reflexively and never atone for it. What all this probing imparts to the viewer — tragically, sometimes — is that these aren't the sorts of cracks that have to become bigger. We can keep the break from spreading. But first, we have to acknowledge what has broken — and that is oftentimes the hardest part.



Throughout it all, Togetherness is stays true to its name, delving into what brings us closer and cuts us off from the people we want to be closest to. It is a tragic and also laugh-out-loud look at what it means to inhabit the realm of adulthood when you've sort of got things locked down (but still, not quite). It is a portrait of a thirtysomething going on fortysomething — who was once a twentysomething — that still feels like a total fuck up.



It's also a reminder that getting older doesn't necessarily translate to being wiser — and that no matter how old you are, we're all just making it up as we go.

