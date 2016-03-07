Yeah, it's really that bad. That last statistic inspired the title of a fascinating new short documentary series that explores gender inequality in Hollywood. The 4%: Film's Gender Problem is a series of six documentary shorts that offers up a powerful perspective on the issue with insights from leaders in the industry. Actress Amanda Peet, for instance, puts it like this, "You’re either on the phone or waving goodbye at the doorstep to your husband, or boyfriend, or brother, or father, who’s going off to begin the plot of the movie." Sound familiar?



The other witty, creative voices you'll hear from include Kristen Wiig, Jill Soloway (Transparent), Lake Bell, America Ferrera, Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters), Anjelica Huston, Michael Moore, and Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight). And they also have some compelling advice to offer up on what we need to do about it. All six episodes premiere on Epix (and its digital platforms) on March 8, International Women's Day — but we've got one for you right here already.

