All these factors only help widen the gender pay gap, and its effects are felt in every area of the workforce. This includes the entertainment industry, which is now notorious for underpaying women actors, even though the discrepancies in Hollywood pay only came to light when information was leaked or shared publicly by an actor . Former Sony co-chairman Amy Pascal says that the issue is women not asking for enough. (“Here’s the problem: I run a business,” she explained at the Women in the World conference in February. “People want to work for less money; I pay them less money.”) But it obviously goes much deeper than that."Calling out top executives for making too much money will at most embarrass a few suits. But calling out companies for paying women too little will help millions — and perhaps crack one of the most intractable problems of our time,” Joanne Lipman wrote in The New York Times earlier this year. Her solution, and the solution for other countries battling pay disparity, is transparency. And it really makes all the difference.In the case of Jennifer Lawrence, transparency has helped her take a stand at the negotiating table."I don’t think I’ve ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard. It’s just heard,” Lawrence writes. "If anything, I’m sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and [then] not getting my fair share.”