Amanda Peet may yet make good on that threat to leave her husband if Jon Snow doesn't return to Game of Thrones next season.
The Togetherness actress — who is married to GoT showrunner David Benioff — was on the Today show promoting the return of her series this week, and got to talking about the Jon Snow cliffhanger. From the sound of things, HBO could be responsible for the actress and Benioff's breakup if the character doesn't return.
Peet said that she hopes to stay married to her husband after the new seasons starts. But in the end, it all hangs on Snow. "Because if I don't see Jon Snow living and breathing and talking — " she said, before Savannah Guthrie interrupted her with a comment about how so many fans are truly upset.
"They shouldn't be, and I'm not happy either," Peet commented. "It's ridiculous and not good."
Ridiculous and not good indeed. But it doesn't sound like anyone is spilling on Snow's fate before the season actually airs. So in the meantime, we just hope that Peet and Benioff can come to an arrangement about what to do if the character will be missing from the series from here on out.
