Quinn launched his line in 2016 after earning both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Saint Martins, and, according to an Instagram post from Sarah Mower , "has built a printworks in South London to share, open-access, for students and his peers." The Queen saw his pieces during a visit to London Fashion Week’s Designer Showroom before attending his runway show, cementing what we would consider a pretty royal co-sign. “From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace, and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting-edge fashion designs,” she said while presenting the award . She added that this occasion was “a tribute to the industry and my legacy and all those who have contributed to British fashion.”