On this day, Monday, February 20, in the year 2018 of our Lord, Queen Elizabeth attended a fashion show — specifically, Richard Quinn’s fall 2018 presentation during London Fashion Week. Her Royal Highness was on hand to present the emerging designer with the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Moving forward, the accolade, which, according to WWD, was "initiated in recognition of the role the fashion industry plays in society and diplomacy," will be given to designers who “show exceptional talent and originality while demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies.”
Quinn launched his line in 2016 after earning both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Central Saint Martins, and, according to an Instagram post from Sarah Mower, "has built a printworks in South London to share, open-access, for students and his peers." The Queen saw his pieces during a visit to London Fashion Week’s Designer Showroom before attending his runway show, cementing what we would consider a pretty royal co-sign. “From the tweed of the Hebrides to Nottingham lace, and of course Carnaby Street, our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting-edge fashion designs,” she said while presenting the award. She added that this occasion was “a tribute to the industry and my legacy and all those who have contributed to British fashion.”
But here's where things get even better: Not only did the Queen attend Quinn’s show, but she had the best seat mate, ever. The Sunday Times Style noted the the historic event for Instagram — captioning it: “So the Queen just sat FROW at @richardquinn1 and that is completely normal. HM made a surprise appearance at #LFW to present Quinn with the new Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. Amazing.”
It is amazing, especially considering the Queen was seated next to a different sort of royalty, Anna Wintour. And anytime Wintour does anything out of the norm, the Internet erupts in delight: There was that time Meryl Streep interacted with her in a face-off of The Devil Wears Prada proportions and, most recently, there was the time the Vogue editor-in-chief was seated next to one Belcalis Almanzar — or Cardi B — at Alexander Wang’s New York Fashion Week show.
Similar to when Wintour was seated next to the rapper, we have some questions about the pair's conversation. Did they discuss scones? Do you think Wintour asked the Queen if she’s seen The Crown? Perhaps they chatted about Meghan Markle’s daring style? But most importantly, does this mean there is an impeding cover shoot starring Queen Elizabeth II herself? If that were to come to pass, we’d greet that with one loud “okuuuuuuuurt!”
Sorry, Cardi. But fashion’s newest meme has officially taken its rightful place on the throne.
