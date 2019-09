Meryl Streep is Vogue’s December cover star , and in celebration of the magazine’s 125th anniversary, the actress sat down for an interview with its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. This is a moment not just because the two women are total icons, but because Wintour rarely conducts interviews. It's also the first time that we’ve seen Streep interact with the woman who was the alleged inspiration for the character of Miranda Priestly in the book The Devil Wears Prada, which was later adapted into a movie with Streep in the aforementioned role. Streep won a Golden Globe for her performance of the (almost as iconic) character of Priestly.