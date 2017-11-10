Meryl Streep is Vogue’s December cover star, and in celebration of the magazine’s 125th anniversary, the actress sat down for an interview with its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. This is a moment not just because the two women are total icons, but because Wintour rarely conducts interviews. It's also the first time that we’ve seen Streep interact with the woman who was the alleged inspiration for the character of Miranda Priestly in the book The Devil Wears Prada, which was later adapted into a movie with Streep in the aforementioned role. Streep won a Golden Globe for her performance of the (almost as iconic) character of Priestly.
In the video above, the two chat about Streep’s latest turn as Katharine Graham in Steven Spielberg’s new movie, The Post. Graham served as the publisher and owner of The Washington Post for more than two decades, and as Spielberg tells Vogue, “What Katharine Graham and Ben Bradlee did all those years ago still reverberates today and in so many ways defined modern investigative journalism,” including the Watergate scandal. Wintour admits Graham terrified her at first.
One thing the editrix refused to discuss with the actress? The Devil Wears Prada. “No, no, Meryl, we’re not going there,” Wintour said, after asking Streep for the identity of the “most challenging woman” she has ever played which Streep's start answering hinting that she is going to say that role "which shall not be named." It reminded us a little of that time Miranda Priestly responded to Andy Sachs with “no, no, that’s not a question.” But remember: that the role was based on Wintour is just a rumor!
