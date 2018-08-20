The dress with the bateau neckline that is single handedly responsible for kicking off the silhouette’s resurgence will be available in the very near future for us mere peasants to gaze upon. The Daily Express is reporting Windsor Castle will soon display Meghan Markle’s custom Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown for the public.
According to the outlet, royal sources have already confirmed the dress will be the focal point of an exhibition at the 1,000-year-old palace — the very same place were Markle and Prince Harry wed in front of 29 million people around the world. The Royal Trust is expected to announce the news toward the end of the year.
Leading up to the Royal Wedding, rumors swirled Markle would wear Ralph & Russo or Alexander McQueen. Obviously, Keller had to keep things so mum while she was designing the dress for the future Duchess of Sussex that she didn’t even tell her own husband. “I aimed for a very modern and fresh design, just like I find Meghan to be, so I really wanted to represent her,” told WWD of the five-month design process. “I wanted her to feel absolutely incredible in the dress and, also, I wanted her to feel like it was absolutely right for the occasion,” Keller said.
The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress isn’t the only one to go on display at a royal residence. Her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen gown was on view during a summer exhibition in 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge’s tiara, earrings, shoes, and replicas of her bouquet and wedding cake were also displayed with her wedding gown. The Queen, however, was apparently not pleased with the headless mannequin displaying the wedding dress and called it “creepy.”
And we all know how particular the Queen can be, so we hope Markle 's wedding display at Windsor Castle will be to her liking.
