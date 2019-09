Leading up to the Royal Wedding, rumors swirled Markle would wear Ralph & Russo or Alexander McQueen. Obviously, Keller had to keep things so mum while she was designing the dress for the future Duchess of Sussex that she didn’t even tell her own husband. “I aimed for a very modern and fresh design, just like I find Meghan to be, so I really wanted to represent her,” told WWD of the five-month design process. “I wanted her to feel absolutely incredible in the dress and, also, I wanted her to feel like it was absolutely right for the occasion,” Keller said.