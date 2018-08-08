Confirmed: Prince Harry Loved Meghan Markle's Bridal Makeup More Than Anyone Else

Update: Turns out, Prince Harry was as big a fan of Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding makeup as the rest of us. In fact, he may have loved her visible freckles and balmy lip tint more than anyone.
Daniel Martin, Markle's longtime makeup artist and the man behind her wedding look, recently told InStyle that Prince Harry was thrilled, and he made sure to tell Martin over and over again. “After the ceremony Harry kept saying thank you," Martin told InStyle. "He was thanking me for making her look like herself."
We probably could have guessed Harry's reaction, though. The viral lip bite photo from the altar says it all...
This post was originally published May 19, 2018.
Was anyone ready for how effortlessly stunning Meghan Markle would look at her wedding? Walking down the aisle in a Givenchy gown and sporting a chic natural look, even the groom couldn’t keep himself from commenting on her wedding look between vows (after a quick self-deprecating joke or two, that is).
While Meghan dutifully kept to royal protocol for the event, she managed to slip some of her own personality into her Royal Wedding beauty routine — it was all about the details. Makeup artist Daniel Martin kept things very simple with a soft, glowy bridal look. Minimal foundation showcased her freckles (she’s gone on the record about how she doesn’t like covering them up: “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot,” she told Allure last year). Martin then paired long lashes, dark liner, and a neutral daytime smoky eye with a pale pink lip.
You can thank legendary hairstylist to the stars Serge Normant for the bride’s hair styling today. Meghan’s hairstyle of choice — a relaxed take on a classic twisted chignon, with some loose, face-framing strands of hair swept under her veil — was a nod to the widely beloved, yet surprisingly controversial messy bun she’s been wearing leading up to the big day. The low bun was topped off with a 16-foot long veil and diamond-studded tiara, straight out of the Queen’s personal collection.
Speaking of the Queen: Meghan’s manicure was up to the royal matriarch’s standards, it seems. It’s one of the castle’s worst-kept secrets that Queen Elizabeth is not at all about non-neutral nail colors, reportedly deeming even classics like cherry red vulgar (case in point: the Queen’s favorite polish color is Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” and she’s never gone back ever since she first tried it back in 1989). While we don’t know 100% for sure yet, we suspect she opted for the same pale beige-pink color for the big day as a nod to her new family’s traditions.
