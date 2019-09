Confirmed: Prince Harry Loved Meghan Markle's Bridal Makeup More Than Anyone Else

Speaking of the Queen: Meghan’s manicure was up to the royal matriarch’s standards, it seems. It’s one of the castle’s worst-kept secrets that Queen Elizabeth is not at all about non-neutral nail colours, reportedly deeming even classics like cherry red vulgar (case in point: the Queen’s favourite polish colour is Essie’s “Ballet Slippers,” and she’s never gone back ever since she first tried it back in 1989). While we don’t know 100% for sure yet, we suspect she opted for the same pale beige-pink colour for the big day as a nod to her new family’s traditions.