The legend goes that, back in 1989, Queen Elizabeth’s hairdresser at the time penned a letter to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the best-selling sheer polish, which was apparently the only color the Queen would wear. A tasteful, barely-there pink, Ballet Slippers is perfect for a very fancy lady who can’t exactly go about her role as reigning monarch with fidget spinners attached to her nails. (Nobody should be doing that in the first place.)