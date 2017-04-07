You really can’t go wrong with the pretty neutral, which has been one of Essie’s most popular nail polishes since its release in 2011. It's really more of a beige than a traditional nude, if you want to get down to semantics, and it works on every skin tone, goes with absolutely everything, and can be found on the top shelf in most well-stocked nail salons. It’s what one would call a “perennial favorite.” It’s a safe choice — and we say that lovingly, because that’s exactly what gives Topless and Barefoot its universal appeal.