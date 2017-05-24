“Fit for a queen” is just a figure of speech, a roundabout way of describing something that’s so luxurious, it’s practically Windsor Castle-worthy. Who’s to say what actually suits Queen Elizabeth’s particular fancy? This is a woman who’s been known to enjoy a glass of champagne before bed each night — she’s full of surprises.
But while Her Royal Majesty might be willing to swap out her Bollinger for a flute of Veuve from time to time, when it comes to nail polish, she’s standing her ground: According to Essie's website, it’s been Ballet Slippers or bust for the Queen of England for almost 30 years.
The legend goes that, back in 1989, Queen Elizabeth’s hairdresser at the time penned a letter to founder Essie Weingarten requesting a bottle of the best-selling sheer polish, which was apparently the only colour the Queen would wear. A tasteful, barely-there pink, Ballet Slippers is perfect for a very fancy lady who can’t exactly go about her role as reigning monarch with fidget spinners attached to her nails. (Nobody should be doing that in the first place.)
The Queen’s written approval wasn’t the last time Essie would be given the royal blessing: Kate Middleton — now the Duchess of Cambridge — chose the similarly sheer Allure shade for her wedding to Prince William in 2011. At what point does Essie decide to rebrand itself as the official nail polish of the British monarchy? Maybe after Princess Charlotte gets her first mani-pedi — then the beauty dynasty can truly commence.
