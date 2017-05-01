Princess Charlotte Is So Grown Up In New Birthday Photo

We've heard about the terrible twos and everything, but it must be said: Princess Charlotte still looks like a total sweetie-pie on the eve of her second birthday.
The young daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton (that's the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to you Commonwealthers) will turn 2 on May 2, which makes it a) her golden birthday, and b) an excellent excuse to dust off ye olde royal camera.
Kensington Palace has shared a new birthday portrait of the toddler ahead of her birthday celebration. Note the pretty yellow sweater, her preference for sheep motifs, and her Lilibet-channeling bob.
"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow," Kensington Palace tweeted to its royal subjects and devoted viewers of The Crown.
The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/0Xftc3EFPz— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2017
According to the BBC, the photo was taken by Princess Charlotte's own mother, Middleton herself. The Duchess, a skilled photographer who is responsible for many of her family's most memorable images, captured her daughter outside their home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England.
Prince George's kid sis has made quick work of stealing everyone's hearts. Many are comparing her to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of the late Princess Margaret, sister to the Queen.
"TRH [Their Royal Highnesses] would like to thank everyone for the lovely messages they have received and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph as much as they do," the Palace later responded to the flood of heartwarming comments.
Princess Charlotte has more than just her birthday party to look forward to this month; she'll reportedly be a bridesmaid — British weddings typically put children in this role — when her aunt Pippa Middleton weds James Matthews on May 20. Big brother Prince George is expected to be a page boy.
Many happy returns to this sweet tot. May her day be filled with Corgi cuddles and all the Peppa Pig cake she can handle.
