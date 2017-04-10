Princess Charlotte Is About To Be The Cutest Bridesmaid EVER

Wedding season is upon us (does it ever truly end?), and while we don't normally believe in playing favorites, even the most competitive bride would concede that any wedding featuring Princess Charlotte is going to be something special. At least, People reports that's the case for Pippa Middleton, sister to Kate Middleton, who will walk down the aisle on May 20 with her fiance, James Matthews. She'll be joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, because yes, they're going to be in the wedding.
Three-year-old George will be joining the bridal party as a page boy, and one-year-old Charlotte will be a bridesmaid. Princess Kate, Prince William, and Prince Harry will also be attending, with the guests limited to close family and friends.
While you might assume that Kate Middleton, who married William back in 2011, would have a big role in the special day, sources say otherwise.
"If your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention," author Judy Wade told People over the summer. "Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible."
Matthews proposed to Middleton back in July during a visit to the Lake District. "They make a wonderful couple and we wish them every happiness together," Pippa's father, Michael Middleton, said in a statement.
While Pippa resents her party girl reputation, her soon-to-be-husband has been very vocal about his salacious past. He's the author of a book titled Confessions of a Chelsea Boy, in which he confesses some things that would certainly make the Queen gasp. At least now it seems he's ready to settle down.
The beautiful celebration is slated to take place at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, near their family home. The only question is: do you think Charlotte will be able to reuse her bridesmaid dress?
