It's official: Pippa Middleton will soon have her very own not-quite-royal wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister is engaged, a Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed to the BBC on Tuesday. She's marrying hedge fund manager James Matthews."They make a wonderful couple and we wish them every happiness together," Pippa's father, Michael Middleton, said in a statement.Matthews reportedly popped the question on Sunday, while they were in England's picturesque Lake District. Middleton raised some suspicions about her engagement when she posed for pictures at a charity event on Monday and kept hiding her left hand.