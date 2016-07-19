It's official: Pippa Middleton will soon have her very own not-quite-royal wedding. The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister is engaged, a Kensington Palace spokesman confirmed to the BBC on Tuesday. She's marrying hedge fund manager James Matthews.
"They make a wonderful couple and we wish them every happiness together," Pippa's father, Michael Middleton, said in a statement.
Matthews reportedly popped the question on Sunday, while they were in England's picturesque Lake District. Middleton raised some suspicions about her engagement when she posed for pictures at a charity event on Monday and kept hiding her left hand.
According to The Daily Mail, the two briefly dated in 2012, were apart for three years, and then reunited in September 2015. Their family backgrounds are similar — while their grandfathers were coal miners, their parents established fortunes in business. They have a big difference in sibling connections, however. Matthews' brother Spencer has a considerably bad reputation as a womanizer and reality-TV contestant. Now he'll be connected to the Queen.
The couple plan to be married next year.
