Pippa Middleton is engaged, and now we're learning funny details about the new family she'll soon be welcomed into.
The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister is engaged to James Matthews, a hedge fund multimillionaire. And there are some interesting characters in the Matthews family. Spencer Matthews, her future brother-in-law, is a published author, according to New York Magazine.
In that book, titled Confessions of a Chelsea Boy, Matthews confessed to sleeping with over 1,000 women. He also allegedly told The Sun that he's not a sex addict, but does "have an unhealthy appetite for sex."
He also happens to be a reality TV star who once starred on the British version of The Bachelor. He, like many other reality TV stars, kept the ball rolling. Matthews went on to star on Made in Chelsea as well as I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.
Now, this wild party animal — who has admitted to having multiple orgies — will be six degrees away from the Royal Family. What a time to be alive.
