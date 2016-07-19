Pippa Middleton's Royal Family Reacts To Her Engagement

Pippa Middleton is officially engaged. James Matthews, Middleton's fiancé, put a ring on it this weekend. The first task for anyone who's newly engaged? Breaking the news to family. And it looks like Middleton's loved ones, royal and otherwise, are thrilled about her impending nuptials.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are absolutely delighted with the news," declared a statement from Kensington Palace, according to E! News.
Middleton's parents are also on board with the engagement. Michael Middleton said in a statement on behalf of himself and his wife, "Carole and I are absolutely thrilled with the news. They make a wonderful couple and we wish them every happiness together."
According to a statement from the couple themselves, the wedding will take place sometime next year. Now Middleton's hardest task will to finding a wedding gown that outshines her bridesmaid dress.
Pippa Middleton's fiancé James Matthews did well picking out that ring. 😍💍 https://t.co/ltMukGj63m pic.twitter.com/NlDzNsVMP3— E! News (@enews) July 19, 2016
