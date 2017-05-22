A custom-made white lace gown from English designer Giles Deacon. A delicate veil crafted by iconic milliner Stephen Jones. Elegantly understated invites, two separate receptions (one a more traditional luncheon, the other a full-blown Scottish feast), and the cutest bridesmaid in British history. Pippa Middleton spared no detail for her wedding to pro racecar driver-turned-finance guy James Matthews on Saturday, and it did not go unnoticed. Hell, not even her royal brother-in-law’s plus-one could draw attention from the well-executed production.
But there’s one tiny aspect of the new Lady Glen Affric’s bridal beauty look that you might have missed. That would be the pretty Dutch braid woven down one side of her head — a touch so subtle, it was almost overshadowed by the crystal tiara perched by her hairline. (You can imagine how that sort of thing might happen.)
Express reports that the intricate updo came courtesy of Pol Garcia, a stylist at London’s high-end Gielly Green salon. Garcia shared various photos to Instagram over the weekend documenting his time at the wedding, which have since been deleted, but his website states that his clients include Pippa, her mother Carole, Victoria Beckham, and Poppy Delevingne.
Hairstylist’s résumé or a who’s-who of British royalty (literally and figuratively)? Hard to say. All we know is that if we’re ever in need of a stunning braided hairstyle to go with our bespoke diamond headpiece for our not-quite-royal wedding, we know who to call.
