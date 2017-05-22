Pippa Middleton's marriage to former race car driver James Matthews was one of the most talked about weddings since Pippa's sister, Duchess Kate Middleton, married Prince William in 2011.
And, though the wedding took place over the weekend at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England, we're not ready to stop discussing it just yet, especially as more of the gorgeous details, like a look at the wedding invitations, are coming out.
Sure, we would have loved to see the invite before the wedding, but better late than never when it comes to love, right?
Take a look at the invites below:
Advertisement
They’re so pretty that we almost forgot that we weren’t invited…almost.
Amongst the lucky recipients were the bride and groom's parents, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenia, and Roger Federer.
Much like the wedding itself, the invitations are understated and elegant, allowing the focus to fall on the couple, not the flashy details.
As Glamour wrote, the classic invites were the perfect compliment to the rest of the décor and the overall color scheme, which "consisted of soft grass green, rose, and white." Not mentioned, but certainly present, were shades of blush pink — seen in Kate's Alexander McQueen dress and the soft rose arch lining the church entrance — and khaki, worn by the children, including the darling Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who filled the roles of page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.
Of course, we couldn’t talk about Middleton's big day without mentioning her dress, a custom-made Giles Deacon gown with a high neck and a long train that felt both modern and timeless. Paired with a small bouquet of roses, a delicate veil, and a sparkling hairpiece, the look is sure to be imitated for years to come.
Advertisement