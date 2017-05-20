The dress itself was intricately designed to appear as though it is one seamless piece of lace — a feat made possible only by Deacon’s in-house team of 15-20 master tailors. “It’s all hand-pieced which is why you don’t actually see a seam.” Deacon tells. He further elaborates on balancing his inspiration with practicality, saying he wanted the dress to move and dazzle as she danced with her new husband. The skirt of the dress is made with deep, soft folds that swayed while she walked, providing a sense of movement and purpose down the aisle. Deacon has transitioned out of the ready-to-wear fashion cycle in order to focus exclusively on bridal and haute couture and, no doubt, landing designing duties for the Lady Glen Affric (Middleton's new title, post-wedding) will raise his profile significantly.