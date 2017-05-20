All eyes were on the bride as Pippa Middleton celebrated her wedding to banker James Matthews. This time, she was the star of the show in a lavishly constructed gown.
She worked with Giles Deacon, a fashion designer known for his avant-garde couture creations. Her veil, according to Business of Fashion, was designed by the milliner Stephen Jones, who has outfitted the heads of Isabella Blow and Daphne Guinness, as well as numerous collaborations with clothing designers like Vivienne Westwood and Comme des Garcons. The veil was embroidered with minuscule pearls that looked like stars in the sky. According to Vogue, a pair of simple Manolo Blahnik pumps completed the stunning ensemble that allowed her to walk down the aisle with ease and grace. At her wedding, she was helped along by her royal sister Kate Middleton, for whom she acted as a bridesmaid back in 2011. Most adorably, her royal niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were cast as bridesmaid and pageboy, respectively.
The dress itself was intricately designed to appear as though it is one seamless piece of lace — a feat made possible only by Deacon’s in-house team of 15-20 master tailors. “It’s all hand-pieced which is why you don’t actually see a seam.” Deacon tells Business of Fashion. He further elaborates on balancing his inspiration with practicality, saying he wanted the dress to move and dazzle as she danced with her new husband. The skirt of the dress is made with deep, soft folds that swayed while she walked, providing a sense of movement and purpose down the aisle. Deacon has transitioned out of the ready-to-wear fashion cycle in order to focus exclusively on bridal and haute couture and, no doubt, landing designing duties for the Lady Glen Affric (Middleton's new title, post-wedding) will raise his profile significantly.
