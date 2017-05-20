Every Cute Photo From Pippa Middleton's Wedding That You Need To See

Hear ye, hear ye: today, the world is in the midst of an epic wedding. While it's not quite a royal wedding, per se, Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Duchess Kate Middleton, is tying the knot with fiancé James Matthews at St. Mark's Church, just a few minutes from the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England. And though this ceremony isn't getting the attention that big sis Kate's did six years ago, it's certainly a sight to behold.
Even with her big sis in attendance, as well as royal luminaries and celebrities, Pippa's wedding seems to be a more low-key affair. Naturally, Pippa had two very distinguished guests in the wedding party. No, we're not only talking about Kate and William. According to People, Prince George and little Princess Charlotte acted as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, making for a cute addition to an already unforgettable occasion.
In addition to the duke and duchess, Prince Harry was also in attendance alongside Princess Eugenie. Other notable guests included tennis champ Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka. And although actor Meghan Markle (Harry's current girlfriend) is in the U.K., the BBC reports that she didn't attend the church ceremony. However, many expect her to be present for the Champagne reception, held immediately after the church ceremony at the Middleton's home, and the dinner reception later in the day.
And in what might be the sweetest moment of the entire event, Kate fluffed Pippa's long train as she entered the church, making for a very serendipitous photo op that recalled Pippa doing the same for her sister back in 2011.
Check out more photos from the quintessentially British ceremony, including plenty of sweet snapshots of the littlest guests.
Read These Stories Next: