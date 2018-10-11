With around 500 guests, plenty of celebrities, and a weekend-long schedule of events, Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank promises to be a spectacular affair. With a wedding party full of young royals, the ceremony itself will likely be adorable — and a bit confusing to an American audience.
Following the tradition of Megan Markle and several royal brides before them, Princess Eugenie will be accompanied by a group of young bridesmaids from the royal family and high society. In royal British tradition, the bridesmaids are more like flower girls, which explains why no one in the bridesmaid lineup is over ten years old. The kids in Megan and Harry’s wedding party stole the show, and they will likely do so again.
Buckingham Palace announced the full wedding party on Wednesday, featuring six bridesmaids, two pageboys, and two special attendants in addition to the traditional best man and Maid of Honor. The ceremony will take place Friday, followed by a weekend of festivities.
Below, a list of everyone in Princess Eugenie’s wedding party, and how they relate to the royals.