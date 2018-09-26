All The Celebrity Guests To Look Out For At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Things all typical brides have in common with Princess Eugenie: booking the band, ordering the food, and finding the venue. Things not all brides have in common with Princess Eugenie: sparkly, historic tiaras and celebrity guest lists.
Princess Eugenie's fast-approaching nuptials to very posh commoner Jack Brooksbank will have the honor of being the second royal wedding of 2018. In fact, reports suggest the longtime couple had to delay their engagement announcement and wedding to accommodate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. In addition to a wedding in the same year, Princess Eugenie's nuptials will also feature a star-studded guest list that will see some familiar faces return to St. George's Chapel in the sleepy town of Windsor.
Actors, singers, models and royals clearly go hand-in-hand, as Harry and Meghan's wedding proved with a Who's Who line-up that included George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, and Elton John. Though not a global event of the same scale, Eugenie and Brooksbank's October 12 wedding will no doubt see a sprinkling of stars, adding a little extra glitz and glamour to the already royal affair. They won't have Oprah, though. We think.
Ahead, a list of names and faces to look out for.