Meghan Markle Hid A Secret For Prince Harry In Her Wedding Veil

If you’re still obsessed with all things related to the Royal Wedding (read: like me) then you’ll love this latest revelation from Meghan Markle.
In a sweet sneak peek from the upcoming HBO documentary Queen of the World, the Duchess of Sussex opens up about the secret tribute to her first date with Prince Harry hidden within her wedding veil.
“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” Markle explains. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”
Swoon. But wait that’s not the only thing that about Markle’s 16-foot veil that probably had Prince Harry biting his lip after the ceremony: the headpiece also featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 counties in the Commonwealth, the family of nations linked to the U.K. It also included one for wintersweet, which grows outside of the royal couple’s home at Kensington Palace, and the California poppy, the official flower of Markle’s home state.
Advertisement
"When people come they can find their flower," Markle explained in the video. "With Harry's role as youth ambassador for the Commonwealth, it was so important for us to have a spirit of inclusivity in the wedding." How did Harry like the veil surprises? According to Markle “he was really over the moon.”
"I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like, 'Okay, well I'm going to have to up my game,'" Harry revealed about their first date – a blind one, at that – in the first interview the couple did following their engagement announcement. So it’s no surprise that Markle decided to pay tribute to this special day at their May 19 wedding.
See Markle’s gown and veil up close and hunt for that little piece of blue fabric yourself, beginning on October 26 at Windsor Castle as part of the new exhibition, “A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
Advertisement