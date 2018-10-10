Prince George & Princess Charlotte Just Made Princess Eugenie's Wedding The Event Of The Year

Everyone’s favorite sassy royal children are set to steal the show at Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank this weekend. As they have done countless times before.
Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that Prince George, 5, will be a pageboy and Princess Charlotte, 3, will be a bridesmaid for the second Royal Wedding of 2018. Their younger brother, newborn Prince Louis, will not be in the bridal party but may attend.
There will be plenty of royal children in attendance at the October 12 nuptials, as the palace also announced George and Charlotte's cousins Maude Windsor, Mia Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips will join the bridal party as bridesmaids.
For Prince William and Kate Middleton's elder children, royal and posh British weddings are nothing new. The siblings joined the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May, and made their debut at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in 2017.
Princess Beatrice will serve as her sister's Maid of Honor, while Thomas Brooksbank, brother of the groom, will be best man. The ceremony will take place Friday, but the festivities will be a weekend-long event, featuring a lunch and a reception. It's guaranteed to be a lavish affair — and to provide us with plenty of new George and Charlotte memes.
