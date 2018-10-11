Princess Eugenie Debuts A New Hair Color One Day Before Her Wedding

A girl who changes her hair is about to change her life — just ask Princess Eugenie of York. The royal bride-to-be is gearing up for the next chapter with a brand-new hair color.
Eugenie, whose hair is typically a deep shade of auburn, was spotted by E! sporting a crisp spray tan and intense red hair color. The change comes one day before she walks down the aisle at St. George's Chapel to marry Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie's new color is brighter than any shade we've seen her in before, but it's similar to the red velvet hair trend currently buzzing on Instagram. The rich scarlet shade has subtle hints of brown à la the tasty dessert. Perhaps, the inspiration for her new look came out of her wedding cake testing? The princess is reportedly breaking royal tradition and cutting into red velvet cake at her reception (usually fruitcake is the go-to). She may have also taken a beauty cue from her mother Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who also has red hair.
While most professionals would advise against drastically changing your hair a few days before you tie the knot, it isn't surprising that Eugenie did otherwise. Like with her wedding choices, the Princess of York has no problem breaking with tradition. She's known to take risks when it comes to her beauty routine, dabbling in bold lipstick, smudged liner, and even nail art.
And if this pre-wedding moment is any indication of the beauty to come during Eugenie's ceremony tomorrow, we know we're in for a surprise that'll make her royal nuptials unique.
