Why Tequila Will Flow More Freely Than Champagne At Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Ordinarily at wedding receptions, guests toast the bride and groom with flutes full of bubbly — but Princess Eugenie's upcoming royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank will be anything but ordinary. Yes, champagne — probably Pol Roger Champagne, the official champers of both Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent wedding — will likely be served at all three of the royal receptions that will follow Eugenie and Jack's October 12 ceremony, but tequila will no doubt be the drink of choice for many guests. That's because Brooksbank is the U.K. brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila.
George Clooney launched Casamigos with his besties, real estate tycoon Mike Meldman and entertainment industry businessman (plus Cindy Crawford's husband and Kaia Gerber's dad) Rande Gerber, back in 2013 and sold it to European beverage company Diageo last year for a whopping $1 billion. Clooney, Meldman, and Gerber continue to have a hand in the business, as does Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie's boyfriend of seven years, who was hired as a brand ambassador in 2016. In his role at the company, Brooksbank works with hotel groups, private clubs, and other high-end venues to promote Casamigos, according to Hello Magazine. He also educates consumers on the brand and how its tequila is made.
Though Queen Elizabeth II's future grandson-in-law is in the tequila business, we're not altogether convinced that she's a fan of margaritas, Palomas, or shots with lime and salt. She's much more likely to celebrate with a gin and Dubonnet or a glass of the aforementioned Pol Roger Champagne, which she herself has given a royal warrant. However, just as Princess Eugenie did not need her grandmother's permission to marry Brooksbank — because she's way down at number nine in line for the throne — she doesn't need the Queen's okay on the wedding drink menu.
After the Princess and her tequila-slinging fiancé say "I do" at St. George Chapel, the same venue as Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding, the couple will participate in the traditional carriage ride followed by a reception at Windsor Castle given by the Queen, according to the Royal Family's official website. Here, tequila may not be as free-flowing, but plenty will certainly be passed around at one or both of the two other receptions.
There will be a black-tie reception the evening of the wedding at Royal Lodge, where Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live, and a third "festival and funfair"-themed party the next day also hosted by Prince Andrew and Fergie. Since Fergie is involved in the planning and hosting of these parties, we know tequila will play a part. During an August appearance on BBC's The One Show, Princess Eugenie's mother expressed how happy she was about her daughter's upcoming nuptials saying, "The good news is that Jack works as the European manager for Casamigos tequila, so I'm perfect. He’ll just hand me the tequila and say, 'Come on, mother-in-law, down it.'" Clearly, this mum likes to party.
Additionally, we know that one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding receptions had a Casamigos-branded tequila bar, and that after the Queen went to sleep, the couple and their guests enjoyed quite a bit of the agave-based liquor. George Clooney was even there bartending. Since the groom is actually part of the Casamigos business, we're guessing there will be just as much if not more at of that kind of fun at this royal wedding reception and that Clooney will be involved this time, as well. With her mom's blessing and serious insider connections with the brand, there's no doubt that Casamigos Tequila will all over Princess Eugenie's wedding, no matter what the Queen thinks about it.
We reached out to Casamigos for comment on its involvement in the upcoming wedding, and will update this piece if we hear back.
