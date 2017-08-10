We live in a world where the children of celebrities are just as — if not more — famous than their parents. Take Kendall and Kylie Jenner, for example. Or Miley Cyrus. Or Kaia Gerber, the actress, model, social media influencer, and daughter of supermodel mom Cindy Crawford and entertainment mogul dad Rande Gerber.
But despite her seemingly busy lifestyle, Gerber still finds time to spend quality time with the fam. So what exactly do these three do together outside of work? Apparently, Gerber is somewhat of a hairstylist — and spends her summer days giving her dad haircuts by the lake. Casual.
Crawford took to Instagram this week to share a picture of the father-daughter duo lakeside. “Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim?” Crawford captioned the post. In the photo, you can see Gerber trimming his ends with a pair of clippers in one hand and a comb in the other. If you think only a parent could place that amount of trust in their kids, let's be honest: Gerber's own hair is something akin to a mermaid — so we have a feeling she knows what she's doing.
Some Instagram users are taking note of Gerber’s skills, too. “If you do a good job he'll ask you all the time! Been doing my Dads since I was a teen and it's been 40years!!” one wrote. Others cracked jokes about his trust in her: "Dad looks a little scared," another added.
Scared or not, we think this is a great way for a father and daughter to bond. Isn't that the whole point of family vacations, anyway?
