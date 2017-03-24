The Unexpected Place Cindy Crawford Gets Her Hair Inspiration

For the past three decades, Cindy Crawford’s hair has been the source of googly-eyed envy. That’s 30 years of sky-high (and, at one point, distinctly and delightfully ‘80s) volume, tousled, bedhead-y waves, and healthy shine, not to mention the most iconic side-part since Veronica Lake — and the kind of rich, natural chocolate brown color that’s been inspiring dye jobs (and celebrity selfies) ever since.
According to Crawford, however, things are a little different these days. “That was one of the biggest surprises about aging,” she told People during an interview. “No one warns you that your hair changes so much. I knew I was going to have start coloring it, but I didn’t realize the texture was going to change.” Lucky for the O.G. supermodel, she has prime hair color inspiration right in her own home… and no, it’s not Polaroids of herself from the ‘90s.
Advertisement
Rather, it’s Crawford’s teenage daughter, Kaia Gerber, who she says tags along for many a salon appointment — and not just for the company. “I look at my daughter’s hair and I am like, ‘You have my old hair, and that is what I want, so I am taking you to the colorist!’” Crawford told the publication.
The model may be copying her mini-me in one way, but Gerber is following in her mom’s footsteps, too: The 15-year-old Instagram star signed with IMG Models back in 2015, and has since been named the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, along with appearing in editorials for Teen Vogue, Interview, and more. Like mother, like daughter, as they say — but in this case, it might just be the other way around.
Advertisement