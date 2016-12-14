Story from Celebrity Beauty

Zendaya & Cindy Crawford Just Had A Major Beauty-Twin Moment

Rachel Krause
Zendaya may not be the first person to ever Instagram a #wokeuplikethis disheveled-hair selfie — the hashtag was a big trend a couple of years ago, after all. But as far as we know, she is the first person whose decision to share her enviable bedhead with the world was met with a personal response from the world's biggest hair icon, Cindy Crawford. The message from the supermodel: "Same, girl."

Does your hair ever just...

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

She first shared the picture — which has racked up 1.3 million likes so far — last night, with the caption, “Does your hair ever just…” (Completely have a mind of its own? Well, yeah.) A few hours later, Crawford countered the inquiry with a throwback photo of her own wild 'do. “Uh yes, Zendaya,” she reassured the actress.
Advertisement

Uh yes, @Zendaya...

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

The singer was quick to capture the twinning moment in the same way we all would: a screenshot. She captioned the side-by-side of Crawford and herself: “ICONIC…Cindy taught me.” Damn right, she did. May Zendaya and her ever-changing — yet always impressive — beauty choices go down in history, just as Crawford has.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers