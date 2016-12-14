Zendaya may not be the first person to ever Instagram a #wokeuplikethis disheveled-hair selfie — the hashtag was a big trend a couple of years ago, after all. But as far as we know, she is the first person whose decision to share her enviable bedhead with the world was met with a personal response from the world's biggest hair icon, Cindy Crawford. The message from the supermodel: "Same, girl."
She first shared the picture — which has racked up 1.3 million likes so far — last night, with the caption, “Does your hair ever just…” (Completely have a mind of its own? Well, yeah.) A few hours later, Crawford countered the inquiry with a throwback photo of her own wild 'do. “Uh yes, Zendaya,” she reassured the actress.
Advertisement
The singer was quick to capture the twinning moment in the same way we all would: a screenshot. She captioned the side-by-side of Crawford and herself: “ICONIC…Cindy taught me.” Damn right, she did. May Zendaya and her ever-changing — yet always impressive — beauty choices go down in history, just as Crawford has.
ICONIC...Cindy taught me😘 @CindyCrawford pic.twitter.com/WjeELzPd4Y— Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 14, 2016
Advertisement