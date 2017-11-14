19 Times Zendaya's Beauty Look Won Us Over

Question: Who doesn't love Zendaya? The triple hyphen (singer, actress, and dancer) is only 19 years old, and she's already a Hollywood mainstay and budding beauty icon. To wit: She turns out noteworthy red carpet looks on the regular, often by doing her own makeup (which, mind you, is incredibly rare in Hollywood). Plus, she experiments with wigs, rocks natural hair styles on the red carpet regardless of what the haters say, and just nabbed a beauty contract with CoverGirl. So, yeah, she's basically killing it.
All that being said, do we really need another reason to showcase her best beauty looks? We think not. Ahead, you'll find a few of her greatest beauty moments to fuel your inspiration folder. And true to form, each one is different, exciting, and wonderfully unexpected.