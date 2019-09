5 Beauty Looks You'll Always Catch Princess Eugenie Wearing

Since Meghan Markle walked down the aisle this past May, we’ve been having Royal Wedding withdrawals. We've already double tapped just about every 'gram of her barely-there makeup and messy bun from the big day, and we've shamelessly obsessed over her newlywed style every day since. But we need more! Luckily, for those of us still trying to hold on to the Royal Wedding bliss, there's another ceremony on the horizon, which means more bridal beauty is on the way.