5 Beauty Looks You'll Always Catch Princess Eugenie Wearing

Since Meghan Markle walked down the aisle this past May, we’ve been having Royal Wedding withdrawals. We've already double tapped just about every 'gram of her barely-there makeup and messy bun from the big day, and we've shamelessly obsessed over her newlywed style every day since. But we need more! Luckily, for those of us still trying to hold on to the Royal Wedding bliss, there's another ceremony on the horizon, which means more bridal beauty is on the way.
On October 12, Princess Eugenie of York will marry Jack Brooksbank, a wine merchant, and we’re busy trying to predict her look when she says, “I do." Judging from our deep dive into Eugenie's past, we know her wedding hair and makeup will be simple and timeless. The princess, who told Harpers Bazaar that she often does her own makeup in cars, has mastered her signature combination of auburn waves, smudged eyeliner, and rosy cheeks. But she isn’t afraid to experiment by wearing a bold lip and bold eye at the same time.
Before she walks down the aisle, get a glimpse of her go-to hair and makeup choices ahead. Then, let the royal obsession begin. Will she switch her part from side to center? Will she toss her blowout into an updo? Will her lips be bold or neutral? Guess we’ll just have to wait until Friday to find out…