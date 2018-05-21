Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Bun Was Messy On Purpose, FYI

If you have the most basic knowledge of Meghan Markle — or, excuse me, the Duchess of Sussex — then you know that she loves herself a messy bun. She tosses her long, glossy brunette hair into a loose chignon (with two face-framing tendrils, to be exact) and goes about her day, championing for gender equality, menstrual equality, voting, and a host of other important issues. Her go-to look shows off her sense of style... and demonstrates the fact that superwomen like her have other things to do, instead of sitting in the glam chair all day. That same philosophy carried over to her wedding day, too.
"We had to blowdry it from wet, I would say 45 minutes to an hour," hairstylist Serge Normant told Daily Mail of the look he created for the big day. "Then they did the make-up and then you fiddle around with it a little bit. But it's not that long."
While we're impressed with Normant's efficiency, Twitter took special care to note that Markle's bun was coming undone during the televised nuptials, watched by 29 million Americans:
Meghan Markle we understand you are revolutionizing the messy bun here but your wedding day is not the time to allow a loose piece of hair #bobbypins— Lauren Smith (@laurenaletheaa) May 19, 2018
Who else wanted to tuck that piece of hair back in place so desperately? #TheRoyalWedding2018 #MeghanMarkle— WiscoGirl2 (@smmstout) May 19, 2018
Looks like Meghan Markle couldn’t make her hair appointment today. ?— Carol Ann Gibbs (@carolmccaig) May 19, 2018
Although Twitter scratched its collective head, Normant says that the bun (inspired by Audrey Hepburn and the 1960s) was messy on purpose, haters. Before the ceremony, he wasn't sure what would be on Markle's head, aside from a tiara. Eventually, after storyboarding, they settled on something that was true to Markle's style. "'It's a messy bun, we call it," he continued. "Messy in a controlled way. Making sure it doesn't become a whole mess after a few hours! I don't overload the hair with products in general and certainly not on this day."
So there you have it: One person's messy is another person's magic.
