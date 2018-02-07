How Meghan Markle's Beauty Routine Has Changed Since Her Royal Engagement

"The royal treatment" is just a figure of speech, a more succinct way of saying that the actions of those around you are so extravagant, you may as well be standing inside Windsor Castle. So you'd imagine that if you were, in fact, actually engaged to the man sixth in line to the British throne, the luxuries that'd come with the territory could change a person. Yet in the case of Meghan Markle, high-profile fiancé to Prince Harry of Wales and former Suits actress, that couldn't be further from the truth.
In fact, Markle's relaxed vibe isn't a facade at all, says her former hairstylist and makeup artist, Lydia F. Sellers, who worked with the star for two years before she moved overseas. "She's done such a good job of maintaining her sense of self amongst the spotlight," she tells Refinery29. "Even now, her look has stayed the same. She'll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she's done it herself, and it's beautiful and chic because she's so confident. That's the great thing about Meghan — she's so confident with herself and her look, and she sticks with that."
While the two haven't worked together since Markle landed herself an engagement ring from Princess Diana's personal jewellery collection, there's still a lot to be said about the soon-to-be-royal's routine, especially if so little has changed. Below, Sellers walks us through the star's go-to beauty moves — because she very well may be slathering on her favourite Nivea body lotion before bumping elbows with Queen Elizabeth.
The One Beauty Request She Always Made
In a word, Markle is a natural — both in her aesthetic and her choice of beauty products. According to Sellers, she always sang the praises of eco brands RMS and Tatcha, and kept on top of all the cool new items hitting the market. "Meghan is very in-the-know — she had her blog for a while, so she just gets beauty," she says. "But her approach is very effortless. She just wants to look like a better version of herself. That's something she believes firmly in."
This is no surprise: Markle once told Allure that her biggest pet peeve is when magazines Photoshop her skin tone — and it's a sentiment she also extended to her glam squad. "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation,'" Sellers says. "It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on. So I'd use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation with a Beautyblender because it's really easy to sheer out."
Why Her Hair Looks So Perfect
As it turns out, the same minimalistic approach Markle takes with makeup applies to her hair, too. "We've stuck to the same sleek look since I've known her," Sellers admits. "She'll say, 'Just give me a slight bend or a slight wave. Nothing too crazy.'" Given how the actress has rarely been spotted in public over the past few years without a shiny, straight-from-the-salon blowout, this makes sense. (And it's probably why fans were thrilled when throwback photos of her naturally curly texture surfaced months ago.)
Markle told Beautybanter that she uses the Kerastasé Oleo Relax line religiously, and Sellers says that's the secret sauce — plus a few other key products — behind the star's signature blowout. "I start with Oribe's volumising spray to prep her hair, just to give it that boost," she says. "The Kerestasé relax treatment helps keep everything smooth, but Kevin Murphy also has a great smoothing cream I'll use... She always came [to the appointment] with dry hair, so we would just mist it with water and restyle it." It was as close to effortless as a blowout can be — just like everything else with Markle.
On Her Wedding Hairstyle
Though no one can predict exactly the gown, hairstyle, or flower arrangement you'll be seeing at the next big royal wedding, don't be surprised if Markle, well, surprises you. "We styled her hair down a lot — that's the look she gravitates toward. It could be straight or wavy or anything else, but she likes it down. So if it wasn't a royal wedding, I think that's what she would do." Since it is a royal event — with thousands of people there and millions more watching on TV — Sellers has another prediction: a sleek, elegant chignon. "You never know, but that would be my guess."
