You’ll Never Guess Which Cult Brand Is Launching Palettes

You likely know and love celeb makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift's cult line thanks to the best-selling Luminizers, the creamy highlighters that changed the green makeup game forever. Or maybe it's the works-on-everyone Buriti Bronzer that never leaves your side. Perhaps it's the Lip2Cheek multipurpose color that you can't get enough of? Either way, your dreams have been realized, because the brand's first palettes feature all three — plus more. But before we go too far, there's something else you need to know: This is just the beginning. Later this year, RMS will be launching a bunch of new products, including a highlighter quad with four shades of creamy, glow-inducing goodness — including Champagne Rosé, a rose gold hue we're already obsessed with for its sheer, light-reflecting finish. (It's almost holographic and everything we want for summer.) The newness hits the web through the year, starting on March 18 with the Naturally Perfect Palettes. The two universal palettes — Mod and Pop — have been curated from the best-selling products and they work on any and every complexion and skin type. "We wanted to put our prime colors that are flattering on pretty much everybody in one set," Swift told R29. "The colors are our most popular and biggest sellers. [They're] user friendly and you can take them anywhere!"