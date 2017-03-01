You’ll Never Guess Which Cult Brand Is Launching Palettes

Are you a fan of natural beauty lines? Are you sitting down? If not, you might want to, because we have some very exciting news. RMS, the cult brand favored by Victoria's Secret Angels and Miranda Kerr, is launching palettes — and we got an exclusive first look. (Spoiler alert: They're crazy good.)
You likely know and love celeb makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift's cult line thanks to the best-selling Luminizers, the creamy highlighters that changed the green makeup game forever. Or maybe it's the works-on-everyone Buriti Bronzer that never leaves your side. Perhaps it's the Lip2Cheek multipurpose color that you can't get enough of? Either way, your dreams have been realized, because the brand's first palettes feature all three — plus more. But before we go too far, there's something else you need to know: This is just the beginning. Later this year, RMS will be launching a bunch of new products, including a highlighter quad with four shades of creamy, glow-inducing goodness — including Champagne Rosé, a rose gold hue we're already obsessed with for its sheer, light-reflecting finish. (It's almost holographic and everything we want for summer.) The newness hits the web through the year, starting on March 18 with the Naturally Perfect Palettes. The two universal palettes — Mod and Pop — have been curated from the best-selling products and they work on any and every complexion and skin type. "We wanted to put our prime colors that are flattering on pretty much everybody in one set," Swift told R29. "The colors are our most popular and biggest sellers. [They're] user friendly and you can take them anywhere!"
Each set rings in at $44 and features five formulas tucked into a thin, compact case. The Pop Collection features the Buriti Bronzer, Magic Luminizer, Simply Vanilla Lip & Skin Balm, and two Lip2Cheek colors: Beloved and Demure. The Mod Collection features the Master Mixer, Living Luminizer, Simply Cocoa Lip & Skin Balm, and two Lip2Cheek colors: Spell and Smile. Pop is brighter, with a vibrant red and classic pink, while Mod is softer, almost a bit retro, with a peachy coral and neutral brown. "Put the brightest color on your lip, then use any of the luminizers on the eyelids or as a highlighters for that exaggerated light reflective glow!" Swift instructs. No matter how you plan to use the claan beauty essentials, we suggest marking your calendars for March 18 so you don't miss out.
RMS Naturally Perfect Palettes in , $44, available March 18 on RMSBeauty.com. This story was originally published on February 27, 2017.
