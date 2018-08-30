All The Shiny, New Makeup You'll Want To Buy At Sephora This Fall

It seems like just yesterday we were sitting at a bar with our friends, asking if anyone had tried Glossier's newest Cloud Paint shades. Then, poof! We're staring down at a half-squeezed-out tube, with the 'Dawn' label worn away, realizing that we must've missed the memo about all the shiny, new makeup already available for fall.
That's okay because it's only mid-October, and there's still lots of time to grab the season's buzziest lipstick launch before it sells out, or finally swap out the dried-out mascara tube you've been nursing since August, before you're forced to add it to your holiday wish list.
Ahead, shop all the new makeup at Sephora before you're the last person at the party to know about it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.