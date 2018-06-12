We Tried Glossier's New Cloud Paint Shades On 5 Different Skin Tones

With an ultra-blendable, intensely pigmented, and seriously long-lasting formula, Glossier's Cloud Paint earned instant cult-favorite status when it launched in March of last year. The unique gel-textured blush prompted makeup artists, beauty editors, and celebrities alike to shelve their trusty powder compacts after Taraji P. Henson, Rashida Jones, and Chrissy Teigen first debuted it on the Oscars red carpet.
So when the brand announced on the DL that two new options would be joining the current quartet of much-loved shades (Dusk, a brownish nude; Puff, a light, cool pink; Haze, a deep berry; and Beam, a coral-peach) starting today, we couldn't wait to try them out.
Better still, Dawn, a sunny coral-orange, and Storm, a deep rose, make the Cloud Paint range more accessible to an even wider variety of skin tones — which is why we just had to show them off on five different members of the Refinery29 UK team, ahead...