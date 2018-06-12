Ultra-blendable, intensely pigmented and seriously long-lasting, Glossier's Cloud Paint is the creme blusher that prompted makeup artists, beauty editors and celebrities alike to shelve their trusty powder compacts.
Some might even go as far as saying that it's the creme blusher to end all creme blushers...
So when the brand secretly announced that they'd be adding to their current quad of much-loved shades – Dusk, Puff, Beam and Haze – we couldn't wait to try them out.
Introducing Dawn – a striking coral-orange – and Storm, a rosy taupe that looks like Glossier's darkest Cloud Paint shade yet. The best thing about them? They're compatible with so many more skin tones – and that's what we like at Refinery29.
Here's what they look like on five different R29ers.