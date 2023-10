With an ultra-blendable, intensely pigmented, and seriously long-lasting formula, Glossier's Cloud Paint earned instant cult-favourite status when it launched in 2017 and now it's finally available to shop in Australia . The unique gel-textured blush prompted makeup artists, beauty editors, and celebrities alike to shelve their trusty powder compacts after Taraji P. Henson, Rashida Jones, and Chrissy Teigen first debuted it on the Oscars red carpet over six years ago.