With an ultra-blendable, intensely pigmented, and seriously long-lasting formula, Glossier's Cloud Paint earned instant cult-favourite status when it launched in 2017 and now it's finally available to shop in Australia. The unique gel-textured blush prompted makeup artists, beauty editors, and celebrities alike to shelve their trusty powder compacts after Taraji P. Henson, Rashida Jones, and Chrissy Teigen first debuted it on the Oscars red carpet over six years ago.
Since then, the brand has launched new shades to compliment the much-loved original quartet (the debut shades included Dusk, a brownish nude; Puff, a light, cool pink; Haze, a deep berry; and Beam, a coral peach) and we couldn't wait to try them out.
Better still, Dawn, a sunny coral-orange, and Storm, a deep rose, make the Cloud Paint range more accessible to an even wider variety of skin tones — which is why we just had to show them off on five different members of the Refinery29 UK team.