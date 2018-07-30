The Multipurpose Makeup You'll Actually Want To Put All Over Your Face

Makeup that does the most is the best kind of makeup, and the only kind that can save you both valuable vanity real estate and a few more minutes to lounge in bed every morning. You know you've found the bronzer you'll buy again and again when you realize that you also love the way it looks swept across your eyelids; the same goes for the cream blush that doubles as a "your lips but better" tint.
Even if you don't identify as a self-proclaimed Glossier-girl "minimalist" for whom anything that isn't a tinted lip balm or potted concealer (that can also be used as foundation) is excessive, there's something to love about the new multitasking makeup on the market right now. From the soft, blendable liquid blush-lip color hybrid to the glowy bronze version of the RMS Living Luminizer, this makeup is so pretty you'll actually want to use it all over your face.
Ahead, the best new multitasking makeup to hit stores this summer — there's still time to make a minimalist out of you yet.