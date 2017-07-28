Bring The Heat: Our 12 Favorite Bronzers For Every Complexion & Budget

Whether you’re looking to boost your post-vacation tan, or you're unlikely to be basking in warmer climes anytime soon, bronzer is your best bet for creating a more radiant look. Dark skin tones looks dreamy with warmth-adding orange and red tones, and liquid bronzers for an all-over glow. For the medium and fair complexions among us, marbled shades and pro-blending is the key, while olive skin can tap into golds to bring the tan.