12 Romantic (& Minimalist) Makeup Looks — Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

Think about your favorite date-night makeup look. Maybe it was a rose-tinted lipstick you wore to a Yankees game in the middle of August, or the shimmery bronze eyeshadow you swept onto your lids the night you met your now-fiancé. In a way, makeup fuses with those pivotal romantic memories, which is why putting some time and thought into getting ready for a big Friday night can feel so special.
But, despite what every women's magazine might have told you, there is no one-size fits all approach to date-night makeup. Some like to go bold, others like to go bare, and the rest of us probably fall somewhere in the middle with a look that's just a notch up from our typical day-to-day.
So, before the biggest date night of the year, we thought it was an opportune time to put together an array of easy, romantic beauty inspiration for every style. Ahead, you'll find 12 dreamy, achievable makeup looks — from peachy eyes to glossy red lips — styled by trend-forward A-listers, fashion models, and influencers. Scroll through them all to find the makeup look that will manifest a Valentine's Day to remember.