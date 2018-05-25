This Bridal Makeup Artist Has Seen Everything — & We Mean Everything

Her Craziest Requests

I once had a bride ask me to remove her Tampax because she couldn’t do it herself. Typically, most brides will ask their friends to come into the bathroom to hold up their dress because they have so much crinoline. So she was like, "I have to change my Tampax and there’s no way I’m going to be able to reach down under the crinoline. Would you mind?’ And, yeah, I mind. I put my foot down on that one. I said, “I think you probably have some close friends here.” And she wasn’t even one of the horror brides.